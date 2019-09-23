Deccan Value Investors LP Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Lifted by $154.19 Million as Valuation Declined; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 100,759 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Graziano Is a Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital; 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting Its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Co; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Net $82.1M; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Set to Expire May 16; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN SAYS “BELIEVE HERBALIFE’S BUSINESS IS STABLE, THE SHORT-SELLERS HAVE LARGELY EXITED, AND THE COMPANY IS WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE”; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Herbalife Nutrition Otlk To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garrett Motion Inc by 754,192 shares to 6.12M shares, valued at $93.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $678,049 activity. $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Maroney Patrick on Tuesday, August 6. Menon Deepak had bought 580 shares worth $9,193. POITEVINT ALEC II had bought 25,000 shares worth $343,250 on Tuesday, May 21. The insider Whittemore Kent G bought 300 shares worth $3,554. 1,702 shares valued at $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16. Hogan Michael also bought $140,880 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.48 million for 21.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.