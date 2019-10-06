Deccan Value Investors LP Has Raised Position in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF); Rice Hall James & Associates Has Trimmed Omnicell (OMCL) Position by $1.74 Million

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40 million, up from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 731,922 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Total of 49.7M Common Shrs Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn at or Below the Price of $52.50 Per Shr; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION REPORTS PRELIMINARY OF SELF-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M OF CONV SR NOTE OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 232,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.03M, down from 252,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 138,782 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 5,538 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De holds 110,220 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited reported 1,375 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has 0.06% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% stake. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 99,575 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.47% or 230,988 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 30 shares. 279,706 were reported by Tributary Mngmt Ltd Co. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0.02% stake. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 41,616 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 40,015 shares to 63,217 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 72,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24M for 35.88 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristeia Cap Limited Co owns 369,103 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 7,890 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 266 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 68,463 shares. 1,572 were reported by Us Bank De. Citigroup reported 160,515 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 32,400 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 11,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 62,084 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 161,998 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 165,000 shares. 160,000 were accumulated by Antipodean Advisors Ltd. Atria Ltd Company reported 57,906 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.