Deccan Value Investors LP Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Holding by $23.42 Million; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Raised Position

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.32M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 05/04/2018 – Canada, B.C. launch joint investigation of Facebook, AggregatelQ; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS; 06/04/2018 – Facebook determined to regain its balance; 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence takes a jab at tech’s biggest headlines including the Facebook Russia hacking scandal; 22/05/2018 – Facebook Brushes Aside Proposal Over Labeling of Political News; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Sequoia Fund buys stake in Facebook – FT; 21/03/2018 – Facebook on Wednesday it was enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to people’s personal data without proper authorization; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 38,030 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31 million shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDES TERMS FOR UPDATED WORK RULES, IMPROVED WAGES AND BENEFITS, AND A RATIFICATION BONUS; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Returns Value To Shareholders

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.67 million shares to 9.74 million shares, valued at $416.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Permanens Cap LP reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sandler Mgmt has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signature Est Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,836 shares. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 1.60M shares or 4.8% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Connecticut-based Benin Corporation has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hs Mgmt Prtn Llc holds 4.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 664,707 shares. Amer Trust Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,588 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 15,651 were accumulated by Narwhal Mgmt. Horizon Inv Ltd Co has invested 2.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ami Invest Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 25,847 shares. Loomis Sayles LP owns 13.27M shares for 4.78% of their portfolio. Wildcat Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 66,553 shares or 5.56% of all its holdings. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 360 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).