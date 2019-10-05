Deccan Value Investors LP Has Increased Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $154.19 Million; As Visteon (VC) Share Value Rose, Springowl Associates Has Upped Position

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 268,669 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform

Deccan Value Investors Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 60.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp bought 3.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 9.74 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.40M, up from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 731,922 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW; 29/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SIGNS LA GALAXY’S JONATHAN DOS SANTOS TO A MULTI-YEAR SPORTS NUTRITION SPONSORSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "The recent problems with IPOs are changing the way people are looking at 'disruptor' companies – CNBC" on September 27, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: "Why this $35 billion private equity firm is still bullish on China – despite the trade war – CNBC" published on October 02, 2019, Fortune.com published: "WeWork Pulled the Plug on Its IPO. What Comes Next?: Term Sheet – Fortune" on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire" published on July 25, 2019

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020 worth of stock.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 122,000 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $208.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call – Business Wire" on January 22, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: "Herbalife (HLF) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down 4% – Zacks.com" published on May 03, 2019