Deccan Value Investors LP Has Cut Stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by $28.57 Million as Market Value Rose; Delphi Management Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Upped by $1.07 Million as Market Value Declined

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 6.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 380,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.23 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 226,927 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps Ew Co (NYSE:SSP) by 76,009 shares to 60,039 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) by 19,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,463 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot reported 70,564 shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% or 53,953 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Invest Management Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 54,295 shares. 20,543 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested in 1.37% or 90.60 million shares. Cap Advsr Ok reported 107,876 shares. Guild Inv Mngmt reported 59,090 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 237,839 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 142,900 shares or 2% of the stock. Iowa-based Principal has invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Puzo Michael J stated it has 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Co reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Rech Mngmt reported 3.07% stake. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $217,170 was made by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50M for 16.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.