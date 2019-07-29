Deccan Value Investors LP Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $12.00 Million; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Increased Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $1.04 Million; Valuation Rose

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook says Cambridge Analytica may have had data from as many as 87 million people:; 26/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions of its data handling following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Cambridge Analytica preyed on ‘neuroticism’; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION -STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH DISCUSSING FACEBOOK AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: EU warns that Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis is the ‘tip of an iceberg’ of data scandals; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 275,257 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.54 billion for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Co reported 59,692 shares. The Colorado-based Northstar Advisors Ltd has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axa invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcrae Management holds 4,656 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Llc reported 69,200 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 1.37% or 9,372 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,269 shares. Charter Tru Commerce holds 15,296 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 9.73 million shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Kensico Mngmt reported 2.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schnieders Cap Management Lc invested in 0.83% or 11,681 shares. Hartford invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aravt Glob Limited Liability invested in 3.7% or 140,000 shares. National Insurance Tx invested in 1.52% or 173,751 shares.