Deccan Value Investors LP Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $12.00 Million; Zwj Investment Counsel Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,490 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 13,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES ENFORCEMENT NUMBERS FOR FIRST TIME; 28/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE DATA ON FACEBOOK USERS STILL CIRCULATING: CHANNEL 4; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg will face tough questions in U.S. Senate hearing; 25/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to label political and issue ads, a move intended to keep foreign governments from buying ads that might influence U.S. voters. Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location; 12/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have “no negative impact on Tinder.” “[People don’t] want to mix Facebook with their dating lives,” says Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated?; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct)

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11B for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 88,051 shares to 189,322 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 137,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,214 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.