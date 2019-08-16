Decatur Capital Management Upped Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 54.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Decatur Capital Management Inc acquired 43,679 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 123,979 shares with $8.61M value, up from 80,300 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $32.04B valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 2.35M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 1.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp acquired 4,587 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 454,668 shares with $48.38M value, up from 450,081 last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $107.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 765,742 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 15/05/2018 – Iraq could be ‘the next proxy battleground for the future of the Middle East,’ RBC’s Helima Croft warns; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q ADJ CASH EPS C$2.10, EST. C$2.05; 25/04/2018 – Horizn Knowledge Platform Capabilities That Facilitate RBC’s Digital Activation Strategy Recognized By Celent With A Model Bank 2018 Award; 03/04/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 58 FROM EUR 57; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS NAFTA AGREEMENT NEEDS MODERNIZING; 09/03/2018 – NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP PLC NEX.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 445P FROM 440P; 15/05/2018 – INTERRENT REIT llP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$11.50 FROM C$10.50; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO SUPPORTIVE OF GOVT TAX CHANGES ON FOREIGN CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – RBC I&TS NAMES SOMASKANDAN AS HEAD OF CLIENT OPS IN CANADA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Limited Company accumulated 70,448 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.08% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1.06 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 758,227 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 101 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.05% or 56,038 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 296,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 137,486 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,199 shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Com Limited accumulated 0.55% or 1,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Voya Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 20,356 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 44,418 shares.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyson Kansas plant closed indefinitely following fire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tyson’s Poultry Turnaround Contends With Trade Wars – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Facility to Boost Tyson Foods’ Automation and Robotics Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) stake by 5,015 shares to 49,889 valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) stake by 39,748 shares and now owns 81,918 shares. S&P Global Inc. was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 6.13% above currents $87.86 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.