Decatur Capital Management Trimmed Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Holding; Last Week Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Jupiter Fund Management plc (LON:JUP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jupiter Fund Management plc has GBX 480 highest and GBX 280 lowest target. GBX 347.80’s average target is 1.79% above currents GBX 341.7 stock price. Jupiter Fund Management plc had 28 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Berenberg maintained the shares of JUP in report on Friday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Tuesday, August 13. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by UBS. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. See Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 380.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 345.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 345.00 Maintain

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 5,015 shares as Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 49,889 shares with $9.47M value, down from 54,904 last quarter. Mcdonald’s Corp. now has $163.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 1.57 billion GBP. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It has a 11.78 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets.

The stock increased 0.15% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 341.7. About 660,392 shares traded. Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.73% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 8.52M shares. Groesbeck Management Corporation Nj holds 0.17% or 1,200 shares. Burns J W And Ny invested in 41,668 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,400 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Citigroup has 0.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 931,938 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd stated it has 14,746 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 28,765 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,452 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,970 shares. Barr E S & holds 7,333 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, New York-based fund reported 12,617 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,402 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,323 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $225’s average target is 3.23% above currents $217.97 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 33 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 15. UBS maintained the shares of MCD in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cowen & Co. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 18. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.