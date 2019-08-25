Decatur Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined; 1607 Capital Partners Has Boosted Position in Duff & Phelps Util Bd T (DUC) as Share Price Were Volatile

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T (DUC) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 100,422 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Duff & Phelps Util Corp Bd T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 22,587 shares traded. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,478 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.22M, down from 15,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF) by 267,808 shares to 551,606 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 251,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All (ASG).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares to 66,163 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

