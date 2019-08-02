Decatur Capital Management Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Lifted as Market Value Rose; Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Align Technology (ALGN) by $206.25 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 726,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 876,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $199.2. About 1.21 million shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 4.14M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares to 44,188 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,534 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Galapagos Deal: GLPG Stock Rockets Higher on Gilead Stake – Nasdaq" on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "RBC On Gilead: 'A Compelling Opportunity To Build A Long-Term Position' – Benzinga" published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Gilead picks site for western China operations – Seeking Alpha" on July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th – Nasdaq" on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Implied SPGP Analyst Target Price: $64 – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq" on June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 8.85 million shares to 12.83M shares, valued at $337.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.09M for 43.68 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.