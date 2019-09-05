Decatur Capital Management Stake in Deere & Company (DE) Cut as Market Value Rose; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Holder Oakwood Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $185.43. About 1.82 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 27,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 46,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 73,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $157.01. About 581,987 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 13,750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Old Natl Savings Bank In has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,104 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,420 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Btim invested in 0.41% or 189,366 shares. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 16,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Legacy Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,300 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Harding Loevner Lp owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Btr Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 4,236 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Deere & Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ASUR updates August traffic – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 18.17 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares to 69,992 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 141,550 shares. 8,834 are held by Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co accumulated 186,211 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Argi Invest Service Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,711 shares in its portfolio. 145,215 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. Aravt Limited Liability Company invested in 462,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 146,484 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,407 shares. Family Capital Communications accumulated 2.78% or 42,129 shares. Welch & Forbes holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 794,066 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 1.28M shares. Factory Mutual Co reported 1.47% stake. Thomas White Intll has 13,747 shares. 47,118 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Natl Bank.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78 million and $238.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 32.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha”, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.