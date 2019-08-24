Decatur Capital Management Position in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Has Trimmed by $947,835; Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 49,889 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 54,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.45 million shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares to 90,039 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc invested in 200,959 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 0.37% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Harvest Cap Incorporated invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hs Management Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 6.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jackson Wealth Limited Liability invested in 1.11% or 23,879 shares. Cambridge reported 1.89% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 85,000 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Hendershot has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Parthenon Limited Com has invested 0.64% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Summit Secs Limited Com owns 7,300 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability has 1,452 shares. Davenport And Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 53,810 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm holds 0.1% or 2,196 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86M for 42.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.