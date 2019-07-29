Decatur Capital Management Maintains Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Verity Asset Management Has Increased Southern Co (SO) Holding by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.29M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.79M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 5,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Csu Producer has 1.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,800 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 700 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment accumulated 11,111 shares. Indiana Trust Inv Mngmt holds 0.32% or 9,446 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Financial Bank & reported 6,965 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 25,581 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bb Biotech Ag holds 1.14M shares. Howe & Rusling owns 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,479 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 243,247 shares. First Fincl In holds 0.01% or 140 shares. 44,122 are held by Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 40,603 are held by Pictet & Cie (Europe). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares to 123,625 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 137,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,160 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M on Tuesday, February 12. 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.