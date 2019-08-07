Decatur Capital Management Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Position in Hollyfrontier (HFC) by $1.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 29,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 91,042 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 120,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 68,889 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 13,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 172,847 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83M, down from 186,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $195.38. About 2.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chickasaw Management Llc invested in 56,082 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The owns 1.14M shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Windsor Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diligent Ltd Liability Com holds 3.24% or 29,939 shares in its portfolio. Delta Capital Management Ltd holds 29,663 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Co invested in 0.85% or 41,366 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 2.77% or 164,822 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 243,262 shares stake. Monetta Serv holds 2.05% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 10,518 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Sei accumulated 1.03 million shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Godshalk Welsh Cap holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,142 shares. Nomura reported 172,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares to 88,591 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). James Invest Rech invested in 142,912 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 263,135 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has 321,411 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Victory Mgmt owns 180,153 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.07% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 17,191 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Co invested in 8,151 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com holds 31,614 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 32,331 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 413,804 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking owns 57,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 58,134 shares to 188,549 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 147,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).