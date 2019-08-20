Decatur Capital Management Lowered Its Total System Services (TSS) Position; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Upped Csx (CSX) Position By $7.56 Million

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased Total System Services Inc. (TSS) stake by 32.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as Total System Services Inc. (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 81,918 shares with $7.78M value, down from 121,666 last quarter. Total System Services Inc. now has $22.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 493,877 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp acquired 102,159 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 3.21 million shares with $240.53 million value, up from 3.11 million last quarter. Csx Corp now has $52.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 3.57M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -3.67% below currents $128.73 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.21% stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 242,614 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 3,205 shares. 11.30 million are held by Blackrock. Cornerstone Advisors owns 746 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 324 shares. 18,739 were accumulated by Lpl Llc. Amp Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 83,072 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2,746 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 0.09% or 8,613 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,208 shares stake. Oakworth Capital Incorporated accumulated 11,068 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 6,323 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Whittier Tru Co owns 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 7,978 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 14,302 shares to 66,163 valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) stake by 33,678 shares and now owns 117,128 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Total System Services – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 1.37M shares to 3.16M valued at $94.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 331,237 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Management Ri invested in 64,810 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 19,267 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. West Oak Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Archford Strategies Lc owns 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 334 shares. Korea Inv Corp invested in 719,911 shares. Strategic Fincl has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). St Johns Inv Mgmt Co Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 65,330 shares. Pinnacle Finance accumulated 15,643 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,313 shares. Old Natl National Bank In stated it has 76,870 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 585 shares. 1.01M are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The.

Among 9 analysts covering CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CSX Corp has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.22’s average target is 22.87% above currents $65.29 stock price. CSX Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Friday, April 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “If You Like CSX Stock, Buy Berkshire Hathaway Instead – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is It Time for Investors to Get On Board CSX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.