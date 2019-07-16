Decatur Capital Management Lifted Position in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 37,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 50,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 83,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 253,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.89 million, down from 337,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.28M shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $76.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As accumulated 3.69 million shares or 0% of the stock. Meritage reported 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 12.59M shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Maple Mgmt has invested 5.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brave Asset Management has invested 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Assoc Inc holds 191,985 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management LP owns 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 66,054 shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 50,226 shares. Pioneer Bank N A Or has invested 5.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 14,045 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mngmt. Atlas Browninc holds 1.88% or 22,521 shares. Hitchwood Management Lp reported 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 971,023 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Capital Incorporated stated it has 3,654 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Natixis Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 198,204 shares. 208,363 are held by South Dakota Council. 15,796 are held by Bbr Partners Ltd. Northside Cap Management Limited Com invested in 4,727 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Professional Advisory Inc invested in 4.29% or 174,359 shares. Moreover, Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,719 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 783,200 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Park Oh reported 195,379 shares stake. Ellington Gru reported 3,200 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1.66M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.59% or 4,433 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 0.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

