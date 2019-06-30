Decatur Capital Management Holding in Total System Services (TSS) Has Cut by $3.78 Million; Lagoda Investment Management LP Maintains Holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 1.87M shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 933 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 7,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $786.99. About 6,309 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 5.92% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 5,469 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 925 shares. Fiera Cap Corp reported 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Rathbone Brothers Public Lc accumulated 2,750 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 1,225 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,083 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 10 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1,842 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 351 shares. Morgan Stanley has 30,052 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 490 shares. Baldwin Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 452 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 60 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. $39,505 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

More notable recent Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Files Investor Presentation Asking Shareholders to â€œTrust General Cook to Keep TPL on Trackâ€ – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL), The Stock That Soared 440% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Pacific Land Keeps Pumping Out More And More – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Investor Group Comments On Efforts Of Trustees Of Texas Pacific Land Trust To Delay Shareholder Vote – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 28.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares to 69,992 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 was sold by Todd Paul M. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03 million worth of stock or 11,273 shares. WOODS M TROY also sold $4.36M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares.