Decatur Capital Management Has Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $2.02 Million; Stock Rose; Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Boosted Its Holding by $648,600 as Shares Declined

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.07. About 6.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 155.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,700 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 1.28 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Judge Says Shari Redstone Can’t Act on CBS Before Thursday; 14/05/2018 – NAI SEES CBS ACTION PRECIPITATED BY NAI RAISING CONCERNS; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 11/03/2018 – Chris Geidner: A little update here: BuzzFeed News has learned that CBS plans to air the “60 Minutes” interview with; 09/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Viacom Makes Counter-Proposal to CBS Offer; 08/05/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO NOT WANT BOB BAKISH TO BE ANY PART OF DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Investors May Be the Losers in CBS-Redstone Feud — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS TO POSTPONE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 305,600 shares to 166,300 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,700 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

