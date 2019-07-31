Decatur Capital Management Has Upped By $2.84 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Position; Ansys (ANSS) Sentiment Is 1.27

Ansys Inc (ANSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 229 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 181 sold and decreased positions in Ansys Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 74.76 million shares, down from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ansys Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 13 for an increase of 8. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 159 Increased: 154 New Position: 75.

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 26.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Decatur Capital Management Inc acquired 14,865 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 69,992 shares with $13.43 million value, up from 55,127 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $235.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 1.47M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. holds 5.98% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. for 57,780 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh owns 121,230 shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management Inc has 3.98% invested in the company for 63,749 shares. The Kentucky-based Harvey Investment Co Llc has invested 3.61% in the stock. Df Dent & Co Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 977,248 shares.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.05 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 41.37 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 46.61 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,995 shares to 12,478 valued at $22.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) stake by 5,015 shares and now owns 49,889 shares. Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.