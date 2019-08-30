Decatur Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Corning (GLW) by $4.52 Million as Shares Declined; As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Valuation Rose, American National Bank Lowered Its Holding by $635,200

American National Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 75 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 4,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.86. About 1.51 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 137,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 163,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 300,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 2.64 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 13/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 5,120 shares to 6,498 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.41B for 20.50 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,674 were reported by Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Notis has 12,024 shares. National Bank Of Mellon owns 9.55 million shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. First National Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.74% stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.58% or 588,622 shares. Farmers accumulated 36,240 shares or 1.63% of the stock. 19,771 are owned by Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd holds 6,026 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Arvest State Bank Division accumulated 124,567 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,389 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 4,950 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt reported 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Financial Cap stated it has 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ltd accumulated 23,463 shares. Aull Monroe Corp invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Decatur Cap Inc stated it has 1.04% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 16,782 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.77% or 693,470 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,526 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 411,164 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Inc reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com reported 1.21M shares stake. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Limited Liability Corporation has 1.49% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 11.26M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 153,007 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc owns 19,495 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 288,664 shares. Signaturefd Limited invested 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).