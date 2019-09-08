Decatur Capital Management Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $4.62 Million; Martin Currie LTD Holds Stake in Southern Copper (SCCO)

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 37,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 88,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 50,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 30,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 756,001 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, up from 725,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 928,485 shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares to 49,889 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,188 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Coca-Cola (KO) Stands Out From Soft Drink Peers – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 21,696 shares. Cypress Cap Llc (Wy) has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware owns 250,111 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.78% or 104,109 shares. Tcw Gp owns 817,252 shares. Orleans Capital La holds 2,489 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 118,908 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 58,772 shares. Rockland Trust Co owns 191,823 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Poplar Forest Capital Lc accumulated 0.05% or 5,860 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Co reported 153,414 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.54% or 313,786 shares. The West Virginia-based City has invested 0.9% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southern Copper’s Investments In Growth Saved The Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Southern Copper Sank 16% in November – Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Be Disappointed With Their 33% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.