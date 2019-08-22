Decatur Capital Management Has Raised Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding by $2.39 Million; As United Technologiescorp (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Advent International Upped Stake

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $79.22. About 284,834 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $127.69. About 765,337 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Avalon Ltd Co accumulated 64,065 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network invested 0.05% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Nippon Life Americas invested in 83,477 shares. Taurus Asset Management Llc invested 3.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Waverton Investment Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 31,175 shares. Yhb Invest has 0.88% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 78,840 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 46 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 12,675 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Addenda Capital invested in 61,076 shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Notis invested in 0.66% or 19,200 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 28 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 0.09% or 9,405 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares to 12,478 shares, valued at $22.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,681 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

