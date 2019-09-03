Decatur Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Corning (GLW) by $4.52 Million; Focused Wealth Management Has Increased Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 45.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 137,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 163,160 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 300,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 5.08 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes quarterly revenue inches higher; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,952 shares to 1,253 shares, valued at $142,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,067 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability owns 4.78 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 28,723 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 560 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 100,065 shares. M Kraus & Communications owns 46,194 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bangor Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Summit Securities Group Limited holds 66,096 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Iowa-based Dubuque Natl Bank & has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ubs Asset Americas reported 29.09M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs holds 0.18% or 166,069 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial Service Incorporated holds 1.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 363,859 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns holds 45,742 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% or 264,900 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Gru owns 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,904 shares.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $354.79 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,935 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Adv, New York-based fund reported 18,083 shares. 196,863 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.11% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 9,623 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 568,254 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com, Korea-based fund reported 39,815 shares. Corda Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,790 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 252,127 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability accumulated 100,963 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 953,294 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 59,328 shares stake. Aviva Pcl invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 134,693 shares. Moreover, Pggm Invests has 0.05% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 267,457 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares to 90,039 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 33,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).