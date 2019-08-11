Decatur Capital Management Has Lowered By $947,835 Its Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Position; Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Shorts Lowered By 11.5%

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 5,015 shares as Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 49,889 shares with $9.47 million value, down from 54,904 last quarter. Mcdonald’s Corp. now has $168.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67M shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) had a decrease of 11.5% in short interest. HOS’s SI was 2.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.5% from 2.90 million shares previously. With 112,200 avg volume, 23 days are for Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS)’s short sellers to cover HOS’s short positions. The SI to Hornbeck Offshore Services’s float is 7.97%. The stock decreased 7.04% or $0.0567 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7483. About 228,033 shares traded or 90.04% up from the average. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 78.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. The company has market cap of $28.34 million. It operates offshore supply vessels , multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore gas and oil exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 20.80 million shares or 11.64% less from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,021 are owned by Schroder Investment Group. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 30,595 shares. Cyrus Cap Prtnrs L P has invested 0.56% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com accumulated 352,954 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Solus Alternative Asset Mgmt L P reported 0.95% stake. Whittier holds 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) or 300 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 0% or 100 shares. 226,039 are owned by Invesco Limited. Caspian L P invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 31,800 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132,479 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Cleararc owns 18,583 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 0.18% or 19,000 shares. Nadler Financial Grp Inc accumulated 8,447 shares. Strategic Ltd has 1,723 shares. Bangor Natl Bank holds 0.26% or 7,400 shares. Hightower Lta has invested 0.79% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lourd Capital Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 1,472 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.67% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,001 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 144,766 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,950 shares. Chatham Cap Grp invested in 1.68% or 34,290 shares. 268,407 are held by Marsico Mngmt. Portland Global Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,604 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $220.74’s average target is -0.19% below currents $221.15 stock price. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $21500 target. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Longbow. Stephens upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $200 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Stephens. Wells Fargo maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Monday, July 15. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $23500 target.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was sold by Hoovel Catherine A..