Decatur Capital Management Has Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $2.02 Million; Glazer Capital Lifted Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 1.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 62,359 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Disney World Gears Up for Its Last Slow Summer – International Business Times” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney extends sequel streak with ‘Toy Story 4’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney Streaming Service Poised For Quick Ramp, Says Bullish Morgan Stanley – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney (DIS) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 137,113 shares to 163,160 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,188 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 2.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Graybill Bartz And Associates holds 27,061 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership stated it has 864,455 shares. Grimes & Inc accumulated 0.7% or 80,971 shares. Edgewood Mngmt holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. 2,994 were accumulated by Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca. Riverpark Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.13% or 83,881 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 832,842 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.63% or 204,445 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 0.99% stake. Broderick Brian C stated it has 25,684 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 7,199 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 40,000 shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 31,613 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Quad Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Americaâ€™s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications Ltd reported 554,785 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). James Inv Research reported 0.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Tudor Investment Et Al has 31,247 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.03% or 25,670 shares. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability owns 65,659 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Invesco Limited holds 240,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 1,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 33,204 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 11,431 shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 0% or 2,476 shares.