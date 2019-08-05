Decatur Capital Management Has Lifted By $3.01 Million Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding; Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Sentiment Is 1.18

Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 116 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 98 trimmed and sold positions in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 291.58 million shares, up from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oasis Petroleum Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 63 Increased: 79 New Position: 37.

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 54.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Decatur Capital Management Inc acquired 43,679 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 123,979 shares with $8.61 million value, up from 80,300 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $29.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 3.18 million shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 22/03/2018 – Texas Monthly: Exclusive Look at Loro, Aaron Franklin and Tyson Cole’s New Eatery; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN

Pine Brook Road Advisors Lp holds 29.63% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. for 9.64 million shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 6.61 million shares or 8.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc has 4.57% invested in the company for 325,520 shares. The Texas-based Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has invested 2.9% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 7.80 million shares.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $9.66M for 35.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 8.50 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $87.25’s average target is 9.39% above currents $79.76 stock price. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

