Decatur Capital Management Has Increased Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Advisory Alpha Has Boosted by $1.89 Million Its Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 5.19 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 10 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.11 million, up from 1,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on @CNBCClosingBell; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile MAUs Quarter End 2.20B; 25/04/2018 – Facebook finally has a good day: Business is booming; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 22/05/2018 – COOPERMAN: FACEBOOK DOESN’T LOOK EXPENSIVE TO ME; 24/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEANER CONTENT IF FACEBOOK’S TOP PRIORITY; 23/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Sticking with Facebook; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27,445 shares to 46,534 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,478 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 275 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $452.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,090 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.