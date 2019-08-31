Decatur Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) as Market Valuation Rose; Hodges Capital Management Maintains Holding in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight (CHD) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 33,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 117,128 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 83,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 826,066 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 18,563 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 15,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weiss Asset Management Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,901 shares. Kwmg owns 941 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Maine-based Headinvest Lc has invested 1.48% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Howard Management reported 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Somerville Kurt F holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,500 shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Virginia-based Yorktown Rech Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Baystate Wealth Ltd holds 705 shares. Gradient Llc has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Van Eck Associates owns 514,930 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Centurylink Mgmt Communication holds 10,304 shares. United Fire Gru owns 5,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank De invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30,890 shares to 109,882 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc Cl A by 194,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,665 shares, and cut its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 700,957 shares. 4,331 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs. Aqr Management Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 612,824 shares. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 126,897 shares. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 0.02% or 52,132 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 750 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 5,095 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 847,588 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 6,415 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability invested 2.3% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sky Investment Gru Limited Liability owns 14,290 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 255,751 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co invested in 11,142 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Atlanta Cap Management L L C reported 2.96M shares stake.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 13,196 shares to 45,039 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,478 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).