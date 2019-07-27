Decatur Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.49 Million; Silchester International Investors Llp Has Raised Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Position by $4.71 Million

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 252,316 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 13,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,847 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.83 million, down from 186,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares to 144,266 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability reported 40,842 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 238,882 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 201,360 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Lucas Capital Mgmt reported 30,947 shares or 6.94% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc has 1,907 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 732,065 shares. Sarasin And Partners Llp reported 293,434 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 740 shares. Amarillo National Bank holds 25,275 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). James Investment Rech Inc has 1.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 134,997 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd holds 20,558 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 79,414 shares.

