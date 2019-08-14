Decatur Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Ball Corp. (BLL) by $5.57 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased Stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) as Valuation Declined

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ball Corp. (BLL) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 97,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 139,681 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 237,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ball Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.98. About 106,789 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts 2018 Young Fellows Ball; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 12,681 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 1.27 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 22,244 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% stake. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Mrj accumulated 111,024 shares. Advisor Prtn stated it has 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Spectrum Grp holds 0.02% or 1,030 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 401,004 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 63,940 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 493,976 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% or 724,734 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc reported 104,700 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 126,246 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 101,685 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 24,926 shares.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did Business Growth Power Ball's (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ball Corp.: Cons Offset The Pros – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares to 90,039 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 43,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool" on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "BP: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "BP: Price Target $50 – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019.