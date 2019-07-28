Decatur Capital Management Has Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake By $2.02 Million; Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Shorts Down By 10.74%

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) had a decrease of 10.74% in short interest. HOPE’s SI was 5.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.74% from 6.09 million shares previously. With 974,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s short sellers to cover HOPE’s short positions. The SI to Hope Bancorp Inc’s float is 4.51%. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 512,104 shares traded. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 24.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hope Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOPE); 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Prices $200M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp to Participate in KBW US Regional Leaders Bank Conference in London; 22/03/2018 Hope Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $120.1 MLN VS $114.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Announces Proposed $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Authorization of $100 Million Share Repurchase

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans.

More notable recent Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For Hope Bancorp (HOPE) – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Homebuilding Outlook: Low Rates, Solid Job Market Raise Hope – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GDP Slows, but Consumer Spending Dashes Fears of Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

