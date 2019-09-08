Decatur Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Kla (KLAC) by $1.70 Million as Shares Rose; First Mercantile Trust Co Upped Position in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) by $407,674 as Share Price Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 66,163 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 1.86M shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) by 156.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,482 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stearns Serv Group Incorporated has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,909 shares. First Allied Advisory stated it has 91,440 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Family Firm holds 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,762 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 3.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 8,810 were reported by Albion Financial Group Inc Ut. Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 33,913 shares. Axa accumulated 0.47% or 1.15 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway has 315,400 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 427 shares. Fdx reported 47,883 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 229,440 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cap Global Investors invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,283 shares to 5,515 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,479 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares to 172,847 shares, valued at $32.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 13,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,039 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).