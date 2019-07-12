Decatur Capital Management Decreased Its Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Holding; Argent Trust Company Lowered By $360,880 Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Argent Trust Company decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company sold 3,470 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Argent Trust Company holds 110,040 shares with $11.45 million value, down from 113,510 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $289.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased Mcdonald's Corp. (MCD) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Decatur Capital Management Inc analyzed 5,015 shares as Mcdonald's Corp. (MCD)'s stock rose 14.31%. The Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 49,889 shares with $9.47 million value, down from 54,904 last quarter. Mcdonald's Corp. now has $162.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.78 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Berenberg upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,070 are owned by Westchester Cap Mgmt. 2,000 were accumulated by R G Niederhoffer Capital Management. 99,590 were reported by Ledyard Comml Bank. Swedbank invested in 1.31M shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt holds 2.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 60,398 shares. Stellar Mgmt Limited Company owns 32,725 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha stated it has 89,434 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Na owns 116,819 shares. 15,917 are held by Intrust Fincl Bank Na. Glenview Natl Bank Dept accumulated 3.44% or 77,538 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 176,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Conning accumulated 502,869 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 150,939 were reported by Hemenway Tru Company Ltd Liability. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated accumulated 140,080 shares.

Argent Trust Company increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 921 shares to 1,669 valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 2,691 shares and now owns 13,739 shares. Vanguard (VWO) was raised too.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier" on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire" published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A 'Pretend' Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha" on June 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock or 19,049 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. Henry Daniel sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. On Wednesday, February 13 Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,328 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "McDonald's Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool" published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "McDonald's: The Golden Arches Have Lost Their Luster – Seeking Alpha" on June 26, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,434 were accumulated by Valmark Advisers. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 205,695 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp invested 0.8% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,656 shares. Sterling Invest Mgmt invested in 13,384 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Llc holds 0.28% or 3,501 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,535 shares. Biondo Investment Advsr Llc holds 29,651 shares. Haverford Tru stated it has 179,376 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement holds 0.81% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3.47 million shares. Adirondack Trust holds 1.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 11,940 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Old Point Tru Fincl Ser N A reported 1,200 shares. New England Research And Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.7% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 1,910 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, May 1. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCD in report on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating.