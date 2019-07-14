Decatur Capital Management Decreased Csx Corp. (CSX) Stake By $2.67 Million; Shorts at Bio-key International (BKYI) Raised By 200.62%

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased Csx Corp. (CSX) stake by 22.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 36,125 shares as Csx Corp. (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 123,625 shares with $9.25 million value, down from 159,750 last quarter. Csx Corp. now has $63.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.34 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC

Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI) had an increase of 200.62% in short interest. BKYI’s SI was 96,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 200.62% from 32,100 shares previously. With 37,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Bio-key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s short sellers to cover BKYI’s short positions. The SI to Bio-key International Inc’s float is 1.51%. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 6,242 shares traded. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) has declined 43.53% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical BKYI News: 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 BIO-key to Showcase TouchLock Line of Biometric & Bluetooth Travel and Bicycle Locks at Hong Kong Global Sources Gifts and Hom; 30/04/2018 – BIO-key to Display its Biometric Software and Hardware Solutions at connect:ID May 1 – 2 in Washington, DC; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE, BIO-KEY WOULD EXPECT TO GENERATE POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL INC – BIO-KEY IS REITERATING ITS FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $8 MLN – $12 MLN

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. The company has market cap of $17.18 million. The Company’s solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification.

More notable recent BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Is Down 79% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biometric Solutions Provider BIO-key Raises $2.55M in Private Placement of a Senior Secured Convertible Note – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest: June Update – GuruFocus.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Biometric Authentication Provider BIO-key Reports Q1 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $86 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, April 5. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity. Mantle Ridge LP also sold $179.09 million worth of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Friday, January 25.