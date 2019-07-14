Decatur Capital Management Cut Its Deere & Company (DE) Holding by $4.36 Million; Market Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Allen Operations Has Boosted Its Stake

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 27,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 73,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.27 million shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) 47% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd. announces the appointment of new Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Everence Capital Inc has 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 0.18% or 1,700 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 3,366 shares stake. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Plante Moran Finance Ltd Company reported 525 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 252,724 shares. Jag Capital Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,939 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 609 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department invested in 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 717,356 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 5,202 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 6,484 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Birinyi Assoc Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38,866 shares to 144,266 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11M for 14.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mrj owns 52,191 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited accumulated 18,303 shares. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt reported 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 17,500 were reported by Weitz Investment. Dillon And invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields & Co Limited Com reported 82,631 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 61,046 shares for 5.07% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,690 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 628,998 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Moreover, Toth Fin Advisory has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,502 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 8.93M shares. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 437,638 shares. Hamel Associate Incorporated has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 263,313 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 4.60M shares.

