Decatur Capital Management Cut Facebook (FB) Position By $352,225; Capital International Sarl Lowered By $1.29 Million Its American Tower (Reit) (AMT) Stake

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 1,825 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 81,936 shares with $15.81 million value, down from 83,761 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $513.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 29/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act:; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is forcing political advertisers to properly identify and label their ads; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too Facebook is pushing its GDPR efforts to people outside of Europe; 29/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WORK INCLUDES A NEW INVESTIGATIVE TOOL; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers stick by Facebook despite privacy scandal; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s Rebound Has Nordea Berating `Short-Sighted’ Investors; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica

Capital International Sarl decreased American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT) stake by 17.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 6,320 shares as American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Capital International Sarl holds 28,982 shares with $5.93M value, down from 35,302 last quarter. American Tower Corp (Reit) now has $98.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $223. About 1.18M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested in 1.14% or 144,774 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 25,270 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mgmt LP holds 21,952 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,050 shares. Systematic Lp holds 0.12% or 16,567 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Advsr Limited has 14,312 shares. Heritage Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,740 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Asset Management Llp stated it has 830,514 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,774 shares. Rockshelter Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 79,245 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc holds 1,105 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,900 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Co has 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 379,339 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 9.43% or 264,458 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Shares for $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 23.34% above currents $180.11 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $220 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Capital International Sarl increased Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) stake by 38,048 shares to 79,330 valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 13,900 shares and now owns 87,500 shares. Gerdau Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:GGB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0.2% or 302,937 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP has 0.38% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Brookfield Asset Inc stated it has 1.42M shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.37% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has 2.61 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 6,993 shares. Haverford Trust holds 127,943 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 1.66% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 41 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 53,000 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Spirit Of America Management New York owns 3,150 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 2.93% or 30,000 shares.

