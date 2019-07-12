Decatur Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Broadview Advisors Increased Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $225.95. About 183,787 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 2.29M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Com owns 54,461 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.16% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 802,183 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 122,321 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 111,615 were reported by Rafferty Asset Ltd Co. Sumitomo Life Company invested in 51,311 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 104,257 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Com accumulated 3,148 shares. 49,077 are held by Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability. Intact Inv Management has invested 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sterling Ltd Llc invested 0.68% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shell Asset Management holds 83,783 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.19% or 37,752 shares in its portfolio.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 13,196 shares to 45,039 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,889 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Cannell Peter B has 0.41% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 96,899 shares in its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability holds 1,373 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 71,405 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sun Life Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 106 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 74,949 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,045 shares. Motco owns 650 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company invested in 0% or 656 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 253 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 0.12% stake. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability has 1,779 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Old Natl National Bank In has invested 0.33% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).