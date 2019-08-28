Decatur Capital Management Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $2.02 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 172,579 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.64M, down from 174,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.07. About 1.34 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 39 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). National Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 1.89 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 292,784 are held by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Sigma Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 975 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Research Management Com reported 0.7% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Richard Bernstein Lc reported 11,114 shares stake. Bb&T holds 22,958 shares. 5,873 were reported by Regal Advisors Limited Company. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 16,584 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.02% or 527 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap owns 2,682 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Kepos Lp holds 25,761 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.00 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29,030 shares to 148,728 shares, valued at $51.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 6,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Hike Their Bets in Biotech – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 31st – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Biggest Blunder Has Now Cost Him $16 Billion – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 5,189 shares. Vantage Invest Partners Limited Co reported 819,291 shares stake. Shell Asset Co reported 283,595 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Seizert Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,294 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.35% or 7.85 million shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Punch & Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.53% or 56,260 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 58,991 shares. Hightower Lc invested in 638,365 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Gabelli And Inv Advisers holds 34,821 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 459,816 were accumulated by Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Company. National Asset Inc holds 0.55% or 39,412 shares in its portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel reported 231,999 shares stake. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.52% or 40,273 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has 182,300 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares to 44,188 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 97,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,681 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).