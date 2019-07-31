Dearborn Partners Upped Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake; Hexcel (HXL) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 13,502 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 463,086 shares with $26.03 million value, up from 449,584 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $30.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 5.22M shares traded or 79.87% up from the average. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota

Hexcel Corp (HXL) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It's up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The number of funds holding Hexcel Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp holds 6.57% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation for 470,980 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 1.81 million shares or 5.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Joho Capital Llc has 4.93% invested in the company for 423,053 shares. The North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 4.93% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.87M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It has a 23.68 P/E ratio. The Composite Materials segment makes and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEL in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

