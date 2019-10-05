Dearborn Partners Upped Its Jack Henry & Assoc Com (JKHY) Stake by $709,954; Redmond Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com (JKHY) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 152,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.42 million, up from 147,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack Henry & Assoc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $145.94. About 377,227 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Guilford Savings Bank Partners with Jack Henry & Associates to Position for Growth While Keeping Community-focused Edge – PRNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates Elevates Steve Tomson to Vice President – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 10/03: (PBYI) (EPRT) (CLF(=) Higher (GPRO) (AXTI) (JKHY) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jack Henry & Associates Acquires BOLTS Technologies, Inc. – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold JKHY shares while 150 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 78.89 million shares or 15.26% more from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.04% or 36,630 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 4,545 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank invested in 2,660 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Prudential Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 69,261 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Martingale Asset LP reported 0.1% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 23,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. South State reported 1,564 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 0.01% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 242,641 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 35,390 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 65,818 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap holds 500,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, August 5.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp Com (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,917 shares to 7,274 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset reported 31,024 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 280 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr invested in 0.73% or 80,000 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 133,603 shares. 5,045 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 464,172 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 456,944 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Fincl Consulate stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Provident Investment Management accumulated 1.13 million shares. 116,590 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Amg Funds Limited owns 48,274 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has 563,234 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives has 20 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).