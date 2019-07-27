Dearborn Partners Upped By $4.82 Million Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Holding; Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Covered By 0 Bulls

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) stake by 51.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 114,692 shares as Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)’s stock declined 14.72%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 335,719 shares with $14.17 million value, up from 221,027 last quarter. Leggett & Platt Inc now has $5.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 2.06M shares traded or 77.17% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG); 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B

Among 4 analysts covering Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Great Portland Estates PLC had 34 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The stock of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, February 6 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) on Thursday, March 14 with “Underweight” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) on Tuesday, June 4 to “Sell” rating. See Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 830.00 New Target: GBX 775.00 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. had bought 10,000 shares worth $80,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Great Portland Estates Plc shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker holds 0.02% or 49,790 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) for 2.10M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 60,859 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). Portolan Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.4% in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 2.71M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 170,182 were reported by Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) for 50,838 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) for 228,800 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 77,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity reported 374,520 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) for 8,103 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co has 84,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.02% in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR). Firefly Value Prtnrs Lp stated it has 8.23% in Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR).

Another recent and important Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019.

Great Portland Estates plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of 1.83 billion GBP. It develops freehold and leasehold, residential, retail, and office properties in London. It has a 40.18 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code and would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes approximately 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders.

The stock decreased 0.69% or GBX 4.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 687. About 718,452 shares traded. Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 4,365 shares to 80,071 valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) stake by 5,354 shares and now owns 5,308 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity. MCCLANATHAN JOSEPH W sold $444,544 worth of stock or 10,143 shares.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potential Growth And Security In Leggett: An Investor Must Not Forget – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 86,716 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 5,422 were reported by Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 7,663 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 336,105 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 8,554 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 206,679 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 25,500 shares. 569,564 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Hl Finance Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company invested in 7,242 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn holds 500 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Pictet Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 212,462 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 12,000 shares.