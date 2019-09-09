Dearborn Partners Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $727,155; Stock Price Rose; Kames Capital Plc Stake In Tetra Tech (TTEK) Was Increased

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 85,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.13. About 141,720 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 185,782 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, down from 191,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,359 shares to 721,024 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flav&Fra Com (NYSE:IFF) by 6,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc has invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Snow Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 15,900 shares. Paw Cap accumulated 0.58% or 5,000 shares. The New York-based Pzena Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graham Capital Mgmt Lp holds 230,000 shares. Quantum accumulated 11,530 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Sandler stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 124,987 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc invested in 1.62% or 30,109 shares. 80,542 were reported by Strategic Lc. Page Arthur B accumulated 37,680 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Baskin Services holds 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 177,441 shares. American Economic Planning Adv owns 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,955 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.82% or 230,643 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Sf Inc. by 102,587 shares to 917,928 shares, valued at $104.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 29,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,931 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 142 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 37,489 shares. Trillium Asset Lc invested in 0.15% or 50,261 shares. Stanley invested in 14,963 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 169,284 shares. Fort Lp holds 1,424 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag reported 8,706 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 86,559 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 7,050 shares. Bowen Hanes Co holds 503,850 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Sg Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 58,195 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 17,856 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 12,000 shares. 43,150 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.