Dearborn Partners Trimmed Boeing (BA) Stake By $364,728; GRYPHON GOLD (GYPHQ) Sellers Decreased By 12.93% Their Shorts

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 14.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 1,002 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 5,768 shares with $2.10 million value, down from 6,770 last quarter. Boeing now has $215.48B valuation. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.41M shares traded or 85.96% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.09 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 6,479 shares to 277,407 valued at $45.86 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 3,030 shares and now owns 181,089 shares. Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) was raised too.

