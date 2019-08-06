Dearborn Partners Stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Increased as Share Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Strategy Asset Managers Has Trimmed Holding by $1.47 Million

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 4,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 239,708 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41 million, up from 234,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 1.96 million shares traded or 45.73% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 821 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 38 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon CTO: Voice Assistants Are a ‘Game-Changer’ in the Workplace; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 30,933 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,623 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 73,281 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.03% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Leisure owns 5,523 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. 4,107 are owned by Rockland Trust Company. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 4.39% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 49,978 shares. Old National Bankshares In has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 2,325 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department invested in 370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability reported 73,766 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Plc reported 0.27% stake. Monarch Cap Inc has 2,008 shares. St Germain D J owns 7,860 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,746 shares to 65,072 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,308 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

