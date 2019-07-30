Dearborn Partners Raised Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding; KONINKLIJKE KPN NV ORDINARY SHARES (KKPNF) Shorts Decreased By 1.98%

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 7,495 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 169,894 shares with $21.05 million value, up from 162,399 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 1.13M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela

KONINKLIJKE KPN NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) had a decrease of 1.98% in short interest. KKPNF’s SI was 27.40 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.98% from 27.95M shares previously. With 5,900 avg volume, 4644 days are for KONINKLIJKE KPN NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s short sellers to cover KKPNF’s short positions. It closed at $2.88 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 18. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 23. JP Morgan maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16.

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,215 shares to 185,782 valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400/Barra (IJK) stake by 1,805 shares and now owns 4,700 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity. 6,122 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) shares with value of $704,703 were sold by PALMER ANTHONY J..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.07% or 13,838 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Company stated it has 0.24% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks stated it has 0.68% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Goelzer Invest Mngmt invested in 5,294 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Connors Investor Services accumulated 89,785 shares. Texas-based Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.5% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 20,400 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 62,593 shares. Raymond James & reported 0.29% stake. North Amer Management invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Oakwood Capital Mngmt Lc Ca reported 26,485 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Llc holds 0.18% or 6,190 shares in its portfolio.

More recent Koninklijke KPN N.V. (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Koninklijke KPN: Refocusing On The Domestic Market With A 4.4% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Koninklijke KPN N.V. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal KPN N.V. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018 was also an interesting one.