Dearborn Partners Raised By $880,720 Its Republic Services (RSG) Position; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

Dearborn Partners Llc increased Republic Services Inc (RSG) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dearborn Partners Llc acquired 11,009 shares as Republic Services Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.82%. The Dearborn Partners Llc holds 406,413 shares with $32.67M value, up from 395,404 last quarter. Republic Services Inc now has $28.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.83. About 747,837 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 10 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 14 sold and reduced their holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Citizens Community Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 101,038 shares traded or 1047.38% up from the average. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) has declined 21.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.61% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Bank Joins Forces with CCFBankâ„¢ Nasdaq:CZWI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CCFBankâ„¢ Agrees to Sell Michigan Branch to Lake Michigan Credit Union – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire United Bank from United Bancorporation, and Entered into Securities Purchase Agreements for a Private Placement of Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

Analysts await Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 127.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CZWI’s profit will be $2.82 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 919,794 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 659,026 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.59% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,061 shares.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $121.14 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 27.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sue Klug Joins Gelson’s Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Teamsters File EEOC Charges Against Republic Services In Memphis – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

