Dearborn Partners Position in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Has Trimmed by $14.88 Million; As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Rose, Gagnon Advisors Lowered Its Position by $2.50 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 71,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 293,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.57 million, down from 365,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 426,313 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 144,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, down from 192,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 1.58 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Securities Lc holds 1.01M shares or 7.87% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 279,306 shares. First Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 11,184 are held by Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc. Friess Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Paragon Assocs Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture, a Texas-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 28,758 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 66,300 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 69,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 3,511 shares. Moreover, Rmb Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 1.84M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 516 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). M&T Commercial Bank has 5,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,030 shares to 181,089 shares, valued at $45.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC).

