Dearborn Partners Maintains Position in American Tower (AMT); Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder First Washington Has Raised Its Position

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 159,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,927 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 373,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 1.44M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,596 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 118,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $208.92. About 1.41M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares to 488,133 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,085 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage Is Valued At An Attractive Discount – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage -5.7% after Q4 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Awarded 2019 CRM Excellence Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.81M shares. 261 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. American Intl Inc holds 167,044 shares. Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 3.21 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 36,808 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 6,668 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 82,865 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0% or 63,741 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Communication has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 37,047 shares. 843 were accumulated by Prelude Ltd Liability Co. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0.04% or 486,265 shares. J Goldman & Company Lp holds 2.11% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 3.72 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 149,835 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci reported 0.14% stake. Allstate holds 37,744 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fosun Limited accumulated 0.02% or 1,387 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 48,850 shares. Duncker Streett & Company reported 39 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 9,187 shares. C Ww Wide Gru A S has invested 5.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Goelzer Mgmt reported 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wallington Asset Lc, a Indiana-based fund reported 85,938 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America reported 7.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Country Tru Commercial Bank reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csu Producer Resources stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). M Securities reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,424 shares to 9,322 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).