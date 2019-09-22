Dearborn Partners Lowered Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stake by $14.88 Million as Market Value Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Declined, Harvey Capital Management Has Raised by $4.56 Million Its Stake

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 144,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92M, down from 192,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 58.60% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 2355.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 105,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fin has 0.84% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 427,367 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,128 shares. Edgestream Partners LP owns 40,716 shares. Salem Counselors has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 60,876 shares. Agf reported 0.68% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 439,304 shares. Rdl Financial accumulated 5,564 shares. Strategic Fin Services Inc invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 13.43 million shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Illinois-based North Star Management has invested 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 12,900 shares. Drexel Morgan & accumulated 9,298 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cypress Cap Group Inc reported 60,337 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,332 shares to 159,858 shares, valued at $27.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 13,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 112,446 were accumulated by Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 260,614 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.08% or 865,290 shares. 11,886 are owned by Edge Wealth Ltd. Moreover, Cordasco Net has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 85 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.24% or 886,338 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Keating Invest Counselors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 41,147 shares. Mufg Americas has 241,988 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Van Eck Corp accumulated 49,112 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 38,340 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Corporation reported 0.18% stake. Community & Investment Com has 6,671 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.24% stake.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

